H-8 college students explore book fair

Islamabad:Students of BS English at Islamabad Model Postgraduate College H-8 embarked on an enriching journey as they visited the Book Fair organized by the National Language Promotion Department (NLPD).
Accompanied by their esteemed teachers, Prof Danish Yaseen and Prof Munir Fayyaz, the students delved into the world of literature and exhibited an unwavering passion for books.
The students'' keen interest in the vast array of books showcased at the fair was evident as they eagerly explored the different stalls, browsing through a wide variety of genres and literary works.
Recognizing the value of books as trusted companions, the students immersed themselves in the realm of knowledge and imagination.
Islamabad:The National University of Science and Technology , in partnership with the US embassy, organised the grand...
Islamabad:Naghmana Hashmi, former ambassador to China, has said that increasing capacity for the success of the second...
Islamabad:Federal Minister of Industry and Production Makhdoom Syed Murtaza Mahmood has said that despite the...
Islamabad: The civic agency has decided to plant 50,000 trees on both sides of the Islamabad Expressway after...
Most of Rawalpindi city has driving conditions that are poor at best, so why is it that some people are just so bad at...
Rawalpindi:Caretaker Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Punjab Dr Jamal Nasir on Wednesday...