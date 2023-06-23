H-8 college students explore book fair

Islamabad:Students of BS English at Islamabad Model Postgraduate College H-8 embarked on an enriching journey as they visited the Book Fair organized by the National Language Promotion Department (NLPD).

Accompanied by their esteemed teachers, Prof Danish Yaseen and Prof Munir Fayyaz, the students delved into the world of literature and exhibited an unwavering passion for books.

The students'' keen interest in the vast array of books showcased at the fair was evident as they eagerly explored the different stalls, browsing through a wide variety of genres and literary works.

Recognizing the value of books as trusted companions, the students immersed themselves in the realm of knowledge and imagination.