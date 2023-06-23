50,000 trees to be planted along Expressway

Islamabad: The civic agen­cy has decided to plant 50,000 trees on both sides of the Islamabad Expressway after completion of its expansion work.

According to the details, 25,000 trees would be planted in upcoming monsoon season and another 25,000 trees in spring tree plantation campaign next year. A survey conducted by the environment wing of the civic agency showed that there is a need for massive tree plantation campaign along the Islamabad Expressway where construction work is being carried out as part of signal free corridor. A number of adult trees have been cut down during the construction work. But many of them were not shifted to other places due to some technical reasons. Now the civic agency has prepared a roadmap to launch massive tree plantation campaign that will help give a green look to the Islamabad Expressway. The climate change ministry has also approached the civic agency and offered it full cooperation in tree plantation campaigns along the highways including the Islamabad Expressway.