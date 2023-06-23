PM announces Day of Arafah holiday

ISLAMABAD: Days after announcing a three-day Eidul Azha holiday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday also announced a public holiday on the Day of Arafah, June 28 (Wednesday), Geo News reported.

“In supersession of earlier orders of even number dated 20.06.2023, on the above subject, the Prime Minister has been pleased to approve the public holidays on the occasion of Eidul Azha as follows: 28th, 29th and 30th June, 2023 (Wednesday, Thursday and Friday) for the offices observing five days working in a week; and 28th June to 1 July, 2023 (Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday) for the offices observing six days working in a week.”

Earlier, the government had approved a three-day holiday on account of Eidul Azha, which will be celebrated on June 29, according to a statement issued by the Cabinet Division.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced the sighting of the Zil Haj moon in Pakistan, meaning that Eidul Azha will be celebrated across the country on June 29 (Thursday).