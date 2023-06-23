PM announces Day of Arafah holiday

ISLAMABAD: Days after announcing a three-day Eidul Azha holiday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday also announced a public holiday on the Day of Arafah, June 28 (Wednesday), Geo News reported.
“In supersession of earlier orders of even number dated 20.06.2023, on the above subject, the Prime Minister has been pleased to approve the public holidays on the occasion of Eidul Azha as follows: 28th, 29th and 30th June, 2023 (Wednesday, Thursday and Friday) for the offices observing five days working in a week; and 28th June to 1 July, 2023 (Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday) for the offices observing six days working in a week.”
Earlier, the government had approved a three-day holiday on account of Eidul Azha, which will be celebrated on June 29, according to a statement issued by the Cabinet Division.
The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced the sighting of the Zil Haj moon in Pakistan, meaning that Eidul Azha will be celebrated across the country on June 29 (Thursday).
BEIJING: At least 31 people were killed when a gas explosion ripped through a barbecue restaurant in the northwestern...
ISLAMABAD: In the wake of increasing reliance on imported gas, Pakistan is left with no option but to go fresh...
RABAT: A group of 51 Moroccan migrants have been missing for days since embarking on a perilous sea journey to...
NABLUS, Palestinian Territories: Israeli forces on Thursday demolished the home of a Palestinian accused of killing a...
ISLAMABAD: The Counterterrorism Department has registered a first information report against former Lal Masjid...
LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court Thursday dismissed the bail plea of PTI worker, fashion designer Khadijah Shah, in...