Humayun Akhtar quits PTI in protest against May 9 violence

Former PTI leader Humayun Akhtar.—Twitter

LAHORE: PTI senior leader Humayun Akhtar Khan Thursday quit the party in protest against the May 9 incident.

Humayun Akhtar, who remained an MNA in 1990, 1993, 1997 and 2002, had also been the PTI ticket holder after Imran vacated the seat from Lahore in 2018.

In a tweet, Humayun said his father Akhtar Abdur Rehman was the part of an army they were all proud of. “The blood and sacrifices of our martyrs will never be forgotten by this nation,” he added. Humayun said the May 9 incidents had hurt the entire nation as well as his family, adding that the way the memorials of martyrs were disrespected was highly condemnable.

“Under these circumstances, it is hard for me to continue affiliation with the PTI; therefore, I announce to quit the party,” said Humayun.

“The nation has always held the army in great esteem and I strongly believe that this bond of love between nation and its protectors will always exist,” he said.

It is noteworthy that since the May 9 violence, a major chunk of leaders have left the PTI. Those who have left PTI include Imran Ismail, Sardar Usman Buzdar, Amir Kayani, Fawad Chaudhry, Ghulam Sarwar Khan, former MNAs Faizullah Kamoka, Mehmood Molvi, former Punjab ministers Hashim Dogar, Murad Raas, Sahibzada Saeed ul Hassan, former special assistant to CM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, former AJK PM Sardar Tanvir and many others.

Humayun Akhtar’s debut election was in 1990 when he defeated the PPP Secretary General and former speaker of the Punjab Assembly Sheikh Rafique. In the 1993 election, he defeated a political heavyweight and two-time winner of NA-93 seat Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan. In 1997, he got elected as an MNA from Rahim Yar Khan and in 2002, he once again clinched the NA-125 seat by defeating the PMLN and PPP candidates after a thrilling contest. His brother Haroon Akhter Khan also got elected as an MPA in 1993 when he defeated Qasim Zia of PPP from the-then PP-119.