CM seeks report from IGP

Caretaker chief minister has condoled the death of a youth in Gujrat due to kite string and extended heartfelt sympathy to the bereaved heirs. He has also sought a report from the IG police and directed that departmental action be taken against the officials responsible for the negligence leading to this tragedy.
Expressing his strong displeasure, the chief minister emphasised his concern over the persistent occurrence of kite-flying incidents despite the ban. He regarded such incidents as deeply regrettable. In response, he issued strict instructions for the vigorous enforcement of laws prohibiting kite flying across the province.
Additionally, he stressed the need for an effective crackdown on individuals who violate these laws to curb this dangerous practice.
Meanwhile, caretaker chief minister also sought a report from the Lahore CCPO regarding the tragic incident of a child's murder in Raiwind, which allegedly followed an act of molestation.
He ordered strict legal action against the apprehended suspect. The chief minister emphasised the importance of ensuring justice for the aggrieved family and affirmed that the perpetrator responsible for such a horrific crime would face consequences. Additionally, he expressed sincere condolences to the bereaved family and reassured them of his commitment to delivering justice.
