Odho orders foolproof security for shopping malls, cattle markets

Karachi police chief Javed Alam Odho on Wednesday presided over a meeting at the Karachi Police Office on security and anti-crime efforts cattle markets set up in connection with the upcoming festival of Eidul Azha.

Officials said the meeting was attended by all Karachi Range DIGs, CIA, admin and traffic DIGS, district SSPs, SPs Investigation and other senior police officers.

Odho directed that foolproof security measures should be taken on the occasion of Eidul Azha, while patrolling and snap checking at entry and exit points should be made more effective and coordinated.

The security of markets, shopping malls and cattle markets should be made very solid and integrated at the police station level and security should be provided for shopkeepers and buyers through interaction with the organisers.

All central mosques, Imambargahs and Eidgahs and other open places should ensure the process of sweeping and clearance before the Eid prayers. The intelligence process should be integrated and made effective at all levels, he further said.

The city police chief directed that the security of collection points of sacrificial animals’ skins and the process of delivery of those skins should be improved so that no snatching and no other untoward incident took place.

He said adequate deployment should be made at all sensitive places, recreational places, beaches, parks and other places where a large number of people were expected. He said orders had been issued to take strict measures against street crime incidents in the city.

Odho also ordered ensuring the arrest of the accused as soon as possible in the cases under investigation as well as completion of the process of identification parades of the accused. Moreover, orders have been issued for the immediate arrest of absconding and proclaimed offenders and for preventive action against crime.

He issued instructions to formulate a comprehensive strategy against other incidents like vehicle theft, extortion and kidnapping. He warned that negligence or negligence in basic duties such as protection of the life and property of the people would be intolerable.