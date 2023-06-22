Pakistan Navy observes World Hydrography Day

The Pakistan Navy observed World Hydrography Day (WHD) with enthusiasm and with an aim to create awareness of the importance of hydrography and its role towards the blue economy and ultimately national growth.

WHD is celebrated worldwide on June 21 every year to appreciate the work done in the field of hydrography to support safe navigation at open seas, ports and other protected marine areas, according to a statement issued by the Director General Public Relations (Navy) on Wednesday.

Every year a specific theme related to contribution of hydrography in world maritime affairs is orchestrated by International Hydrographic Organisation (IHO). This year, the theme of WHD is “Hydrography - underpinning the digital twin of the ocean”.

Digital twin is a high resolution, near real-time virtual representation of the ocean which will help in informed decision- making by policymakers/scientists based on trustable predictions of the ocean’s future behaviour.

The Pakistan Navy being the sole proprietor of the national hydrographic domain celebrates this day every year to underscore the significance of hydrography towards all marine and maritime related activities. It is ever ready to continuously contribute towards oceanic research with ultimate goal to support the blue economy.