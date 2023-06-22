Zaka says hybrid model no solution to Asia Cup

ISLAMABAD: Designated chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Zaka Ashraf Wednesday said that he was against adopting the hybrid model that has actually deprived Pakistan of its major share of the matches during the forthcoming Asia Cup to be held in September.

“There is no point in celebrating four matches as we deserve to host the entire Asia Cup and if not that all except for those where India is playing. Pakistan has been allotted the Asia Cup years back and it deserves the right to host the entire Asia Cup.”

Zaka, however, said that once he would take over the PCB, he would officially be in a position to say something on the issue.

“I am thankful to the prime minister, Asif Ali Zardari and Minister for IPC for reposing trust in me. The prime minister has nominated me for the post of chairman PCB and I am thankful to him for that. The Election Commissioner is in process of finalising all the details relating to the nomination of the electoral board and other related issues. Once everything is finalised, I would be in a better position to answer these queries,” he said.

He hoped that every decision would be taken in accordance with the laid down rules. “There is a PCB constitution and all decisions on the road to appoint the new chairman will be taken in accordance with constitutional clauses.”

Zaka added that playing cricket against each other is beneficial for both nations.

“It is wrong to assume that bilateral cricket between India and Pakistan will benefit Pakistan only. It would benefit both the nations. Cricket is a game that has the power to bring peace and harmony and to establish people to people contact from either side of the border.”

On the domestic cricket front, Zaka when he was chairman PCB, he was almost assured of construction of a cricket stadium in Islamabad with the capacity of 50,000 spectators.

“Islamabad required a stadium but at this point of time I am in no position to add anything to it. Besides Islamabad there is a dire need to work on the cricket infrastructure development across the country. Ambitious plan is required to upgrade cricket facilities in smaller towns.”

Zaka, the PM’s nominee for the post of chairman PCB, said that Pakistan cricket is facing some tough challenges including preparation of the team for the Asia Cup and World Cup.

“The PCB administration that will come into power is likely to take some important decisions in days to come that includes the preparation of teams for the Asia Cup and World Cup to be scheduled this year.”

Zaka said he respects all the former cricket board chairmen.