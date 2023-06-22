New York passes state law to protect doctors prescribing abortion pills

NEW YORK: New York´s Democratic-majority state legislature announced on Wednesday that it had passed a bill to provide legal protection to doctors prescribing and shipping abortion pills to patients in states that ban the procedure.
The bill has yet to be signed into law by the state´s governor, Democrat Kathy Hochul, who has previously expressed support for such protections.
“It is our moral obligation to help women across the country with their bodily autonomy by protecting New York doctors from litigation efforts from anti-choice extremists,” said Carl Heastie, speaker of the New York State Assembly, in a statement.
MONTEVIDEO: A letter written by a Uruguayan passenger on the Titanic will go on auction in Montevideo next week with a...
TEHRAN: Almost 15 people died of alcohol poisoning in Iran after consuming bootleg booze, state media reported on...
WASHINGTON: American 13-year-olds continue to struggle academically in the wake of the pandemic, especially in...
PARIS: Former Australian leader Scott Morrison hid plans to ditch a French submarine contract for fear a furious Paris...
VIENNA: Several regions of Austria have allowed the controversial killing of wolves after reporting an increase in...
STOCKHOLM: US bomber jets have landed in Sweden for the first time in modern history for training exercises with the...