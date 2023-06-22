New York passes state law to protect doctors prescribing abortion pills

NEW YORK: New York´s Democratic-majority state legislature announced on Wednesday that it had passed a bill to provide legal protection to doctors prescribing and shipping abortion pills to patients in states that ban the procedure.

The bill has yet to be signed into law by the state´s governor, Democrat Kathy Hochul, who has previously expressed support for such protections.

“It is our moral obligation to help women across the country with their bodily autonomy by protecting New York doctors from litigation efforts from anti-choice extremists,” said Carl Heastie, speaker of the New York State Assembly, in a statement.