May 9 riots: Ex-minister Ghulam Sarwar, two former MPs arrested

ISLAMABAD: Former aviation minister Ghulam Sarwar has been arrested from Islamabad for involvement in the May 9 incidents, said police sources on Wednesday.

The former minister was arrested in a police raid at his house in the federal capital. According to police, a case was registered against Sarwar at Taxila Police Station under sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act. The PTI leader was also wanted by the Rawalpindi Police in connection with the May 9 riots.

The police also took into custody former MNA Mansoor Hayat Khan and ex-Punjab MPA Ammar Siddique Khan during the raid, he added. All three detained politicians have been shifted to an undisclosed location.

Rawalpindi police spokesperson Inspector Sajjadul Hassan confirmed that the ex-minister was arrested in a joint raid carried out by Pindi and capital police in the federal capital. According to the spokesperson, the authorities were searching for the former aviation minister for more than a month in relation to the May 9 violence case, in which he has also been named as a suspect.