Turkish drone strike kills three in northeast Syria

QAMISHLI, Syria: A Turkish drone strike killed three employees of northeast Syria´s semi-autonomous Kurdish administration on Tuesday, a spokesman said, amid a recent uptick in attacks targeting Kurdish-held areas.

The strike targeted “a vehicle transporting civilian employees, killing two Kurdish women and a Christian” man, said Farhad Shami, spokesman for the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the administration´s de facto army. A fourth employee was wounded, he added.

The US-supported SDF led the battle that dislodged Islamic State group fighters from the last scraps of their Syrian territory in 2019.