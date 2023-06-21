Turkish drone strike kills three in northeast Syria

QAMISHLI, Syria: A Turkish drone strike killed three employees of northeast Syria´s semi-autonomous Kurdish administration on Tuesday, a spokesman said, amid a recent uptick in attacks targeting Kurdish-held areas.
The strike targeted “a vehicle transporting civilian employees, killing two Kurdish women and a Christian” man, said Farhad Shami, spokesman for the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the administration´s de facto army. A fourth employee was wounded, he added.
The US-supported SDF led the battle that dislodged Islamic State group fighters from the last scraps of their Syrian territory in 2019.
