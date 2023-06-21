105th anniversary of Azerbaijan armed forces observed

ISLAMABAD: The 105th anniversary of the creation of Azerbaijan armed forces was observed in Islamabad on Tuesday.

A reception, hosted by the embassy’s military attaché Col. Mehman Novruzov, was attended by officers from the three services, senior members of the government and distinguished individuals from the twin cities.

Azerbaijan Ambassador Khazar Farhadov, speaking at the event, emphasised the significance of the strong fraternal ties between Pakistan and his country.

During the gathering, the guests engaged in discussions about the tragic events of May 9. The defence attachés from various embassies expressed their curiosity regarding the fate of those involved in the May 9 incidents. They said that no one would dare commit such a reprehensible act in their respective countries and if someone did, they would be brought to justice without delay.

Some of the diplomats present also speculated about the possibility of upcoming elections in the country, while others privately discussed the growing divide between the PMLN and PPP.

Notable figures at the reception included Turkish Ambassador Mehmet Paçaci, the ambassador of Turkmenistan and the Dean of the Diplomatic Corps Atadjan Movlamov.

The guests commended Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir for his statement earlier in the day, in which he assured the federal government of the army’s unwavering support in overcoming the economic crisis.