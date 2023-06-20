Polio campaign starts in specific districts of Sindh

Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho and World Health Organisation (WHO) Pakistan Representative Dr Palitha Mahipala on Monday jointly inaugurated the Polio Case Response Campaign in Sindh.

The campaign, which is scheduled from June 19 to 25, aims at administering polio drops to 1.8 million children of under five years in specific districts of Karachi, and Jamshoro and Hyderabad.

More than 10,000 frontline polio workers have been mobilised for the campaign that was inaugurated at the Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) Sindh.

The inauguration event was attended by high-ranking officials, including the Sindh health secretary, EOC coordinator, WHO head of sub-office, WHO polio team lead Sindh, and representatives from partner organisations.

Separately, Dr Mahipala along with National Polio Coordinator WHO Dr Zainul Abedin, East Deputy Commissioner Tabraiz Alam and District Health Officer of East Dr Shakeel inaugurated the polio case response campaign at the Jannat Gul Hospital in Gujro, District East.

The guests actively participated in administering polio drops to children under the age of five years. This localised effort aims at reaching more than 100,000 children in the Gujro area that has been identified as a super high-risk region.

Furthermore, as a tribute to the unwavering dedication and tireless efforts of the frontline workers, Dr Mahipala visited the Al Asif Square Bus Stand, one of the busiest transit points in Karachi, where he expressed deep appreciation for the commitment and contributions of the polio workers.

"Frontline polio workers across Pakistan are heroes in the battle against polio," said the WHO Pakistan representative.

According to a statement issued by the health department, all the stakeholders are committed to achieving the vital objective of eradicating polio and ensuring a healthier future for the children of Sindh.