Container removed from underpass

LAHORE:A container got stuck in the Punjab University campus underpass late at night due to negligence and carelessness of the driver was removed after hectic efforts.
The container was filled with LPG. A case was registered against the driver. During the operation, the Gulzar bridge towards the campus underpass was kept closed for normal traffic.
LAHORE:A group of students from Kinnaird College recently participated in the Summer School Programme organised by...
LAHORE:The district administration remained unable to enforce the official rate list in the only makeshift market...
LAHORE:Punjab University Academic Staff Association has condemned the university administration for adopting Punjab...
LAHORE:A non-governmental organisation has established another home of international standard for orphans and...
LAHORE:High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Pakistan, Muhammad Ruhul Alam Siddiqui, has emphasised the untapped...
LAHORE: Punjab Caretaker Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Jamal Nasir has underlined the need for...