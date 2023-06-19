 
Monday June 19, 2023
Lahore

Container removed from underpass

By Our Correspondent
June 19, 2023

LAHORE:A container got stuck in the Punjab University campus underpass late at night due to negligence and carelessness of the driver was removed after hectic efforts.

The container was filled with LPG. A case was registered against the driver. During the operation, the Gulzar bridge towards the campus underpass was kept closed for normal traffic.