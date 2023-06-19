Home for orphans, deserving children opens

LAHORE:A non-governmental organisation has established another home of international standard for orphans and deserving children, and now more than 100 homeless orphan children would be taken care of at the Almarah orphanages.

The 5th home was inaugurated at Cavalry Ground here by prominent singer and social worker Abrarul Haq, DIG Motorway Police Mehboob Aslam and Almarah Foundation Chairperson Sofia Warraich.

Addressing the ceremony, Abrarul Haq appreciated the efforts of the NGO for welfare and uplift of orphan children and said that it was a challenging task to look after poor children and orphans, and appreciated the NGO for taking up the task effectively to serve a number of such children so far.

Consul General of Sri Lanka Yasin Joya, speaking at the ceremony, lauded the work of the NGO and said that homeless orphans also have a right to get an opportunity to live in a nurturing environment, obtain a proper education and learn needed skills.

Foundation Chairperson Sofia Warraich said social and welfare work, started by her father Maj (retd) Rasheed Warraich in 1995, had been continuing without any break. She said the initiative was launched with taking the responsibility of six orphans and lodging them in a rented house during the first year of Almarah Foundation establishment, where all necessary facilities were provided to them. Now, more than 100 orphans were being brought up at the Almarah Foundation’s homes, she added.

DIG Mehboob Aslam said that the mission of Almarah Foundation had been continuing for the last 27 years, which was really commendable.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by political and business figures, government officials and civil society members including journalists, while philanthropists announced bearing the expenses of fifth house of Almarah Foundation and apartment.