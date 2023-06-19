Ulema express solidarity with Pakistan Army

The entire Pakistani nation salutes the sacrifices of the Pakistan Army stands in solidarity with Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir.

Religious scholar and the chairman of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad said this as he addressed the National Unity and Peace Conference organised by the Majlis Ulema-e-Pakistan at a local hotel in Karachi.

The event was attended by various Ulema, including Maulana Muhammad Asif Qasmi, Qari Allah Dad, Mufti Yusuf Kashmiri, Allama Quratul Ain Abdi, Maulana Ashraf Ali, Qari Meharullah, Pir Azhar Ali Shah and others.

Azad said that Pakistan came into existence after the sacrifices of millions of people. The country was achieved in the name of Islam, he added.

He said the country today was in dire need of unity and tolerance.

The Ruet-e-Hilal Committee chairman remarked that Islamic teachings called for the protection of the rights of minorities and the Constitution of Pakistan also guaranteed the protection of the rights of the minority communities.

No one could take the law into their hands over blasphemy, he said.

He added that our enemy was very clever but we would defeat the evil plans of the enemy in collaboration with our army.

Azad called for making Pakistan a peaceful country free from chaos. He said the Pakistan Army was our pride.

Other speakers stressed the need for addressing anarchy and creating a society that was free of violence. They also called for promoting religious harmony and strengthening the rule of law.

Special prayers were also made for the protection of the Holy Sites and freedom of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and Palestine.

It was said that the ideology of Pakistan was a grand narrative that needed to be spread to every home.