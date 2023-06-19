AJK cabinet approves supplementary budget for FY 2022-23

ISLAMABAD: The AJK [Azad Jammu & Kashmir] cabinet meeting was held here on Sunday with Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq in the chair.

Secretary Finance Ismatullah Shah presented the figures of supplementary budget for the financial year 2022-23 before the cabinet. The cabinet reviewed the recommendations of the scrutiny committee, constituted with reference to the supplementary grants.

While deferring the demands of some departments in the light of the recommendations, put forth by the committee, the cabinet approved the rest of the demands to be presented in the Legislative Assembly by the finance secretary.

The cabinet also approved an ordinance for better management of the government buildings within and outside the state. The prime minister formed a committee under the chairmanship of the additional chief secretary for the purpose, and directed it to submit a report within a month about the illegal use of these buildings.

The cabinet also approved the proposed ordinance seeking a complete ban on deforestation. As per the ordinance, five-year imprisonment had been fixed for those involved in illicit trade of tree cutting in the forests. The fine limit for illegal tree cutting had been increased by 11 times.

The AJK PM told the cabinet that release of more funds from the federal government was expected during the financial year. The cabinet decided to open an account under the title of ‘Mad-e-Amanat’, in which development/ additional funds received from the federal government not being spent before the end of the financial year could be deposited. Accountant General Azad Kashmir was directed to take necessary action in this regard.

The cabinet, while expressing a sense of shock over the Greece boat disaster, announced a one-day mourning to mourn the death of people who lost their lives in the tragic incident. The cabinet reiterated that human traffickers and travel agents involved would be dealt with strictly according to the law of the land. The PM directed the chief secretary to stay in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs so that the bodies of the victims could be brought back home in time. The meeting was attended by ministers and officials.