Jemima wishes Tyrian

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Imran Khan’s ex-wife and British film producer Jemima Goldsmith wished Tyrian White the “happiest birthday” by posting a sweet picture with her.

Taking to Instagram, Jemima posted a picture of herself with Tyrian along with two of her sons — Sulaiman and Kasim. Jemima usually keeps her Instagram followers updated by posting pictures with Tyrian — who goes by the name Tyrian Khan White on her Instagram.