Jemima wishes Tyrian

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Imran Khan’s ex-wife and British film producer Jemima Goldsmith wished Tyrian White the “happiest birthday” by posting a sweet picture with her.
Taking to Instagram, Jemima posted a picture of herself with Tyrian along with two of her sons — Sulaiman and Kasim. Jemima usually keeps her Instagram followers updated by posting pictures with Tyrian — who goes by the name Tyrian Khan White on her Instagram.
WANA: People belonging to Azam Warsak area in Birmal tehsil of Lower South Waziristan district have ended the sit-in...
TIMERGARA: Speakers at a seminar here on Saturday called for the implementation of the relevant laws to sensitise the...
LANDIKOTAL: A female Sub-Divisional Education Officer Rizwana Shaheen, who was stabbed with a knife, was found dead...
ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Fawad Chaudhry will be indicted in a case related to his...
LAKKI MARWAT: The elders from North Waziristan tribal district and government authorities on Saturday underlined the...
CHARSADDA: Qaumi Watan Party Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Saturday termed the May 9 the blackest day in the...