Women, children among 12 killed in motorway accident

A road accident claims 12 lives in Kallar Kahar. — Radio Pakistan/File

CHAKWAL: Twelve people, including women and children, were killed and 24 others sustained injuries when a passenger bus overturned on the Islamabad-Lahore Motorway near Kallar Kahar.

According to the Motorway Police, the passenger bus was heading to Lahore from Rawalpindi when it met with an accident near Kallar Kahar Salt Range. As per the preliminary reports, the accident occurred due to brake failure, said the police.

After being informed, police and Rescue 1122 officials rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to hospital, Geo News reported.

“Three women and two children were among the dead,” said the police.

A spokesperson of NHMP said that due to the accident, two lanes of Lahore-Islamabad Motorway were closed, while the third one was open for traffic.

DIG Motorway Police Muhammad Yusuf Malik and sector commander supervised the rescue operations. Later, the DIG visited Chakwal trauma centre and inquired after the injured, said the spokesperson.