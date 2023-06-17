Court grants interim bail to TV anchor

ISLAMABAD:An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday granted interim bail to TV anchor Sami Ibrahim till July 4, in a case registered against him by the Kohsar Police Station.
ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas accepted the bail against surety bonds of Rs10,000 and stopped the police from arresting Sami Ibrahim till the next date. Kohsar Police had registered a case against Sami Ibrahim under clauses of Anti-Terrorism Act. Sami Ibrahim appeared before the court along with his lawyer.
