PBM holds women empowerment programme

Islamabad: Pakistan Bait ul Mal (PBM) and Ministry of Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety (MOPASS) in collaboration with Zong 4G, held a momentous Graduation Ceremony at Zong headquarters, celebrating the achievements of the first graduates of the centre’s Digital Program.

The graduation ceremony also celebrated the achievements of 35 women from PBM’s vocational centres who had skilfully crafted handmade sleeves for the company’s sustainability report for the year 2022, showcasing their creativity, skill, and craftsmanship.

The talented individuals successfully completed the comprehensive training program to gain valuable skills in various digital domains. The initiative aims to provide women with essential digital skills and empower them to thrive in the digital age.

The state-of-the-art digital lab at PBM’s women empowerment centre in Islamabad was inaugurated, Gwadar Pro reported on Friday. Certificates of excellence were awarded to all deserving attendees, acknowledging their exceptional achievements and dedication to personal growth and development.