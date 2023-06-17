Senior educationist & poet passes away

HARIPUR: A senior educationist and Urdu/Hindko poet Riaz Hussain Saghar passed away here on Friday, family sources said.
His funeral prayer was offered the same day and he was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard in the Pandak village.People from various walks of life attended the last funeral rites of the deceased.
He left behind a widow, two sons as many daughters and hundreds of his students to mourn his death.Known as Saghar sahib among his disciples, students and fans, he served the education department for over 30 years and retired as principal a few years back.He spent his time composing poetry. Some of his poetry was regularly uploaded on social media by his disciples.
PESHAWAR: Four people of a family including two women were wounded in a gas cylinder blast at a house in Gulberg...
ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority on Friday asked K-Electric to reimburse a meagre...
LAHORE: Smuggled cigarettes worth Rs 303 million were seized during a 10-day crackdown by the Customs...
LAHORE: Tanzeem-e-Islami ameer Shujauddin Shaikh has said that free, fair and transparent elections must be held to...
KARACHI: A sessions court has handed down life imprisonment to a man in a case pertaining to possession of drugs.Nida...
ISLAMABAD: In the latest report on access to morphine for medical use, World Health Organization says the global...