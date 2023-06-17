Senior educationist & poet passes away

HARIPUR: A senior educationist and Urdu/Hindko poet Riaz Hussain Saghar passed away here on Friday, family sources said.

His funeral prayer was offered the same day and he was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard in the Pandak village.People from various walks of life attended the last funeral rites of the deceased.

He left behind a widow, two sons as many daughters and hundreds of his students to mourn his death.Known as Saghar sahib among his disciples, students and fans, he served the education department for over 30 years and retired as principal a few years back.He spent his time composing poetry. Some of his poetry was regularly uploaded on social media by his disciples.