Turkish envoy visits Northwest School of Medicine

PESHAWAR: Turkish Ambassador Dr Mehmet Paçaci visited Northwest School of Medicine (NWSM) on Friday.

The visit, marked by a series of significant events, underscored the deep-rooted friendship and cooperation between the two brotherly nations.

Dr. Paçaci delivered a captivating address to an enthusiastic audience comprising students, faculty members, and distinguished guests.

The ambassador presided over the distribution ceremony of merit-based scholarships among the NWSM students. He also presented awards to the outstanding students of NWSM, recognizing their exceptional achievements and contributions.

Prior to the ceremony, delegates from the Northwest School of Medicine had presented a generous donation of Rs1 million to the embassy of Turkiye for the earthquake victims. In recognition of this altruistic act, the ambassador, on behalf of the Turkish people, awarded the Northwest School of Medicine an appreciation certificate for their steadfast support during the recent earthquake in Turkiye. During his address, Dr. Paçaci shed light on the remarkable bilateral relationship between the two nations. He expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support extended by the Pakistani people during the recent earthquake, emphasising the substantial contributions made by them to aid the earthquake victims. The ambassador reaffirmed the enduring and tested relations between Pakistan and Turkiye, particularly during challenging times.

He also paid tribute to the late Abdur Rahman Peshawari, a valiant freedom fighter who selflessly served during the independence war of Turkiye, highlighting his significant role in the liberation of the Turk people.

Welcoming the distinguished guest, Prof Dr Tariq Khan, Chairman of Alliance Healthcare, emphasized that the event served as a testament to the unwavering bond between Pakistan and Turkiye. He showcased the state-of-the-art research-based learning and education system at the Northwest School of Medicine, highlighting its collaborations with international universities and the regular visits of its graduates for research purposes.

The highlight of the event was the award distribution ceremony, during which the honorable guest, Dr. Paçaci, was bestowed with a traditional Pashtun Turban and an appreciation Shield by Prof. Noor Ul Iman, the Principal of Northwest School of Medicine. This symbolic gesture not only honored the ambassador but also represented the deep respect and appreciation for his visit.

The visit of Turkish Ambassador Dr. Mehmet Paçaci to the Northwest School of Medicine further strengthened the bonds of friendship between Pakistan and Turkiye. It served as a platform for fostering collaboration in the fields of education, research, and humanitarian support. Both nations look forward to continuing their unwavering support and cooperation in the future.

As part of the momentous visit by Turkish Ambassador Dr. Mehmet Paçaci to the Northwest School of Medicine, a special celebration was held to commemorate the centenary of the Republic of Turkiye.

The occasion brought together the ambassador, faculty members, students, and distinguished guests in a joyous atmosphere of camaraderie and shared history.