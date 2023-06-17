Root century steadies England after Australia strikes

BIRMINGHAM: England shockingly declared their innings at 393 for eight after a century by Joe Root on the opening day of the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston on Friday.

Root steadied the England innings scoring 118 after Australia’s early strikes. England were 240-5 at tea, with Australia having bowled well either side of lunch after losing the toss on a good batting pitch.

But star batsman Root was 66 not out and Yorkshire team-mate Jonny Bairstow unbeaten on 33. Their county colleague Harry Brook made a dashing 32 before his first Ashes innings ended in unlucky fashion.

But two quick wickets brought Australia right back into the game as captain Ben Stokes was caught behind off Josh Hazlewood for just one to leave the hosts 176-5.

Hazlewood, recalled in place of left-arm quick Mitchell Starc after missing Australia´s 209-run thrashing of India in the World Test Championship final at The Oval last week through injury, had interval figures of 2-44 in 11 overs.

England have won 11 of their last 13 Tests. An aggressive approach, dubbed ´Bazball´ in honour of coach Brendon McCullum´s nickname, has been built on rapid run-scoring, and England sped to 22-0 off 21 balls on Friday.

The hosts signalled their intentions from the first ball of the match, with Zak Crawley elegantly driving Australia captain Pat Cummins through the covers for four.

Crawley also took a boundary off Hazlewood´s first ball, clipping the seamer through square leg -- another shot greeted by a huge roar from a 25,000 capacity crowd. Australia, however, hit back when Ben Duckett (12) was caught flat-footed and cut Hazlewood low to wicketkeeper Alex Carey.

Nathan Lyon then had Ollie Pope lbw for 31 on review as the off-spinner moved to within 12 wickets of 500 in Tests. Crawley continued to attack and completed a sparkling 56-ball fifty including six fours.

But off what became the last ball of the session, Scott Boland produced a superb delivery that leapt off a length and brushed opener Crawley´s glove on it way to Carey, leaving England 124-3 at lunch. Brook came in with a staggering Test average of over 81, after hitting four hundreds in his seven previous matches at this level.

The 24-year-old, undaunted by Friday´s occasion, advanced down the pitch and launched Boland for four over extra-cover.

Brook was dropped on 24 by a diving Travis Head at third man following an extravagant uppercut off Boland.

But he was eventually out for 32 in bizarre fashion when he shouldered arms to Lyon, with the ball looping off the thigh pad and spinning into the stumps after Brook had lost sight of the delivery.

Stokes only lasted eight balls, edging a drive off a Hazlewood delivery angled across him. Former skipper Root, however, responded with a 70-ball fifty.

Australia thought they had his prized wicket when he was given out lbw to Lyon. Root´s immediate review confirmed he had gloved the ball, however, and off the very next delivery he reverse-swept Lyon for four to the raucous delight of the crowd.

England are bidding for a first Ashes series win since 2015, with Australia aiming for a first Ashes campaign victory in England in 22 years.

England won the toss

England 1st Innings

Crawley c Carey b Boland 61

Duckett c Carey b Hazlewood 12

Pope lbw b Lyon 31

Root not out 118

Harry Brook b Lyon 32

Stokes (c) c Carey b Hazlewood 1

Bairstow Carey b Lyon 78

Ali st Carey b Lyon 18

Fall of wickets: 1-22 (Ben Duckett, 3.4 ov), 2-92 (Ollie Pope, 17.6 ov), 3-124 (Zak Crawley, 26.4 ov), 4-175 (Harry Brook, 37.2 ov), 5-176 (Ben Stokes, 38.4 ov), 6-297 (Jonny Bairstow, 61.4 ov), 7-323 (Moeen Ali, 65.5 ov)

Total: 78 Ov 393/8d

Bowling: Pat Cummins 14-0-59-0, Josh Hazlewood 14-1-56-2, Scott Boland 14-0-86-1, Nathan Lyon 28-1-129-4, Cameron Green 6-0-32-1

Australia Team: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, Josh Hazlewood

Umpires: Ahsan Raza, Marais Erasmus