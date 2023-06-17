Cricket statistician Aziz Rehmatullah passes away

KARACHI: A Aziz Rehmatullah, a founding father of cricket statatics in Pakistan, author and compiler of over a dozen cricket books died on Friday. He was 81. Aziz was editor of two cricket magazines, Cricket World Quarterly (1978) and Cricket Hearld (1983).

He contributed for Cricket Australia, Sportsweek India, New Zealand, West Indies magazines, Cricketer Pakistan, Akhbar-e-Watan and several other magazines.

His book "26-Years of Pakistan Test Cricket" published in 1983 was well received internationally. He possessed top cricket literature of the world and unique pictures and memorabilia. He left behind widow, two sons and daughter and grandchildren.