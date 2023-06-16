Five-year-old killed in YouTubers crash

ROME: YouTubers driving a Lamborghini while filming a video crashed into a family car in Rome, killing a five-year-old boy and injuring his mother and sister, Italian media reported on Thursday.

Three of the five people in the sports car belong to a group called “Theborderline”. They were taking part in a challenge to spend 50 hours straight in the luxury vehicle, according to the reports.

The crash happened on Wednesday afternoon and the boy died on the way to hospital, the reports said. One member of the group, which has 600,000 subscribers, said in an Instagram post on Thursday that he had not been the one driving, and sent his thoughts to the five-year-old victim´s family.