GACC allows beef exports to China

LAHORE: Businessmen have welcomed the landmark decision of the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC) allow Pakistani traders to export beef to China.
Progressive Group’s Central leader and Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Executive Member Muhammad Ejaz Tanveer and Pakistan Meat Processors and Exporters representative Mian Abdul Hannan in a joint statement on Thursday said it was a long-standing demand by his group members, especially those working in the field of meat processing and exports.
China, a heavily populated country with higher purchasing power, could be a very lucrative market for Pakistani beef and other meat exports, they added that the government should devise an effective strategy in collaboration with meat exporters to tap other foreign markets too.
