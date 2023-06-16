Pak, Russia customs depts ink MoU for data exchange

ISLAMABAD: The customs departments of Pakistan and Russia Thursday signed an MoU on exchange of statistical data on mutual trade.

According to a statement issued by the Embassy of Pakistan in Russia, the Pakistan Customs and the Federal Customs Service (Russian Federation) inked the MoU on the sidelines of Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum.

The memorandum was signed by Pakistanâ€™s Ambassador to the Russian Federation Shafqat Ali Khan. Secretary Commerce Muhammad Saleh Farooqi witnessed the ceremony, reports Geo News.

In order to implement the memorandum, both parties will cooperate in the sphere of exchange of information on the methodology used for maintenance of foreign trade statistics, its significant changes, as well as the exchange of statistical data on mutual trade, except data, not subject to disclosure or constituting a state or commercial secret.

The purpose of exchange of information on the methodology used for maintenance of foreign trade statistics, as well as the exchange of statistical data defined in this memorandum will be to provide both the sides with the necessary information on mutual trade.