Pakistan, Sri Lanka to jointly host Asia Cup

A collage featuring the captains of all six countries gearing up to participate in Asia Cup 2023. — Asia Cup website. — ACC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will jointly host this year’s 50-over Asia Cup tournament with Sri Lanka, organisers said Thursday, in a compromise aimed at forestalling a tit-for-tat boycott involving India.



The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) confirmed that it had approved Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Chairman Najam Sethi’s hybrid model, according to which the first phase of Asia Cup would be staged in Pakistan, the first international tournament in the country in 15 years.

The News reported in its May 25 edition that ACC member countries had given a go-ahead to the PCB’s proposal.

“We are delighted to announce that the Asia Cup 2023 will be held from August 31 to September 17 and will see the elite teams from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Nepal competing in 13 exciting ODIs. The tournament will be hosted in a hybrid model with four matches being held in Pakistan, and the remaining nine matches being played in Sri Lanka,” the ACC stated.

“The 2023 edition will feature two groups, with two teams from each group qualifying for the Super Four stage. The top two teams from the Super Four stage will then face off in the final. We look forward to welcoming fans from across the world to witness this celebration of cricket at its finest.”

The PCB had threatened to boycott this year’s ODI World Cup in India, which is due to start in October, if Asia Cup hosting rights were taken away from it.

The ACC statement did not mention the venues for the tournament or which team will play where but it is understood that India’s matches will be held in the island nation. India and Pakistan have not met on either side’s soil in a bilateral series since 2012, and only play each other in international tournaments on neutral grounds.

Najam Sethi, Chairman of the PCB Management Committee, thanked the ACC for accepting his hybrid model for the Asia Cup. “I am elated that our hybrid version for the Asia Cup has been accepted. This means the PCB will remain as the event host and stage matches in Pakistan with Sri Lanka as the neutral venue, which was required due to the Indian cricket team’s inability to travel to Pakistan.

“Our passionate fans would have loved to see the India cricket team in action in Pakistan for the first time in 15 years, but we understand the BCCI’s position. Like the PCB, the BCCI also requires government approval and clearance before crossing borders.

“In this background, the hybrid model was the best solution and that’s precisely why I advocated for it so strongly. The acceptance of the hybrid model means the event will take place as originally planned, the ACC will stay together and united, and the great game of cricket will continue to thrive and move forward in what will be interesting and exciting times for the subcontinent cricket fans in the coming 20 months. “In the past 15 months, the PCB has delivered high-profile bilateral series as well as two immensely successful Pakistan Super League events in which some of the world’s leading cricketers participated and enjoyed Pakistan’s outstanding arrangements and unprecedented hospitality. We look forward to providing similar experience to the participating sides in the ACC Asia Cup, which will be a prelude to the ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan in February/March 2025.” There are still some details to be decided including the PCB’s resolve to get maximum financial benefits as the host. The PCB wanted the UAE as the second venue of the Asia Cup, mainly because of gate money income which is unlikely in case of Sri Lanka. The ACC is likely to compensate the PCB on that front.