Work to repair flood-hit bridge begins

MANSEHRA: Chinese engineers working on the 880 megawatts Suki Kanari hydropower project on Wednesday started repairing the Mahandri Bridge, which was destroyed by floods recently.

The central bridge, which links Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with Gilgit-Baltistan and Kaghan valley at Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad Road, was partially destroyed by floods in Manor valley a few days back.

“We have moved our human resources, engineers and machines to repair the bridge,” Bilal Khan, Deputy Director of Technical Affairs Suki Kinari Hydropower Project, told reporters.

He said that the bridge if not repaired might cause fatal accidents and they had taken the initiative on their own keeping in view the safety of the travellers. “It could also be used for the heavy traffic if our engineers and workers complete the repair work,” he added.