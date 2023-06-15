Players working hard for Asia Cup: Imam

LAHORE: Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq has said that the entire team will give its best in the Asia Cup.

Talking to media here during a training camp, Imam said that the role of spinners will be important in Asia Cup and World Cup.

"There is a big difference between the previous and the new management. Bradburn's method of coaching is different," he added.

Imam said that the nation has a lot of hopes from the national team while Asian conditions will support the team a lot.

“We know that it is hot in Pakistan for six to seven months and every players is working on his fitness in the training camp and also trying to improve the strike rate.”

He further said that for the Sri Lanka series, Asia Cup and World Cup, the players have been assigned responsibilities by the coaches. The coaches are telling the batsmen about playing different shots on spin in the training camp, Asia and World Cup, he said.