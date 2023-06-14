Gunmen kill 23 in central Nigeria state

JOS, Nigeria: Gunmen have killed at least 23 people in separate attacks in central Nigeria, police said on Tuesday, in the latest violence in an area struggling with clashes between herders and local farmers.
Plateau State, sitting on the dividing line between Nigeria´s mostly Muslim north and predominantly Christian south, has seen a surge in tit-for-tat attacks in recent months. Two cattle herders were killed on Sunday before 21 farmers were killed in attacks later in several villages, Plateau State police spokesman Alfred Alabo told AFP. “The two herders were killed first while the second attacks were launched later in the night,” he said.
