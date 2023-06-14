Governor inaugurates multi purpose building at LCWU

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman inaugurated the new building of the Student Service Centre, Business Incubation Centre (BIC) and the Youth Development Centre (YDC), at Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) here Tuesday.

VC Dr Bushra Mirza, Rector Virtual University Prof Dr Arshad Saleem Bhatti, senior faculty, administrative staff and students attended the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab governor stated that in light of the modern era's digital dominance, the services at the new centre at LCWU would bring about positive changes and improve the mental and physical health of students. He said the inauguration of the Khadija-tul-Kubra Business Incubation Centre (K-BIC), Youth Development Centre and Student Service Centre marks a significant milestone in LCWU’s journey towards empowering women, fostering entrepreneurship and providing comprehensive support to its students.

VC Prof Dr Bushra Mirza informed that K-BIC is a Rs40 million project funded by HEC and led by ORIC-LCWU in partnership with the Virtual University of Pakistan and Fatima Jinnah Medical University. The K-BIC will provide targeted resources, mentorship, capacity-building training programmes and industry linkages to contribute to the country's sustainability and livelihood goals.

Director ORIC Dr Aqsa Shabir, Director Student Affairs Dr Sumera Sajjad and Director Sports Sumaira Sattar provided detailed briefings on the respective departments during the

ceremony.

Minority rights forum delegation: A delegation led by Dr Ernest Faheem Bhatti, General Secretary, Implementation Minority Rights Forum met Governor Balighur Rehman here Tuesday at Governor’s House. During the meeting, the delegation informed the governor about the relief operation carried out by them for the earthquake victims in Turkiye. Speaking on the occasion, governor said that whenever Pakistan faced difficult times, many friendly countries, including Turkiye, came forward and helped. Appreciating the services of the Forum for Turkish earthquake victims, he said that they had brought good name to the country. He said that all nations have a responsibility to support each other in difficult times. Governor said that Pakistani nation has a prominent position in charity work in the world. He said that Edhi Ambulance Service has the honour of being the largest voluntary ambulance service in the world. Dr Ernest Faheem thanked governor for his encouragement.

Meanwhile, Punjab Governor said that he would donate blood on World Blood Donor Day today (Wednesday) in the camp organised at Governor’s House for children suffering from thalassemia. He said that the general public should donate blood for this noble cause.