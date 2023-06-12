Ex-US paratrooper detained in Russia on drugs charges

MOSCOW: A Russian court has detained a US citizen on drugs charges that could see him jailed for several years. Moscow´s Khamovnitchesky court said Travis Leake, a “former paratrooper and muscian” had “organised the sale of drugs to young people”.

He will be remanded in custody “until August 6, 2023” pending a possible trial. The detention period could be extended, the court said on Telegram. US broadcaster CNN said Leake was a musician and music producer who has lived in Russia for many years.