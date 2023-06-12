Elahi declared fit, shifted back to jail from hospital

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervez Elahi. — Twitter/@ChParvezElahi

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf President and former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi was shifted back to jail from hospital on Sunday after his health was declared satisfactory.

Currently under detention in a case related to illegal appointments to the Punjab Assembly, Elahi was brought to the PIC Lahore during the wee hours of Sunday night.

The former CM was allegedly having some cardiac issues and his condition was getting unstable under custody.

He was brought under strict security arrangements and a large contingent of police was stationed outside the Punjab Institute of Cardiology.

Elahi underwent several tests, including ECG, to determine what was causing inconvenience.

After an examination spanning over hours, the authorities observed some sort of stability in his medical condition and decided to shift him to camp jail. Elahi was escorted back to jail under strict security measures.