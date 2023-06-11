Five illegal arms holders booked

Rawalpindi : Police have arrested five illegal arms holders and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession during the crackdown here on Saturday.
According to a police spokesman, City police held Waqar and recovered a pistol of 30-bore from his possession. Similarly, Ganjmandi police recovered one pistol 30 bore from Ashiq. While New Town police recovered one pistol 30 bore from Umair. Following the operation, Civil Lines police recovered one pistol 30 bore from Arshad. Gujjar Khan police recovered a pistol 30 bore from Ayub. Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was underway. Divisional SPs appreciated the performance of police teams, adding that strict action will be taken against all those who were involved in carrying illegal weapons.
Islamabad : ‘Bazm-e-Adab’, the Urdu Literary Society hosted a programme titled ‘Bayyad-e-Rumi’ to pay tribute...
— the report that preliminary results of the 2023 census show that Pakistan has been growing at an inexplicably high...
Islamabad : The NUST AirWorks, a team of talented students at the National University of Sciences & Technology ...
Islamabad : The federal government employees have termed the decision of 35 percent increase in monthly salaries as...
Rawalpindi : A meeting was held here Saturday with SSP Captain Muhammad Amir Khan Niazi in the chair as part of...
Islamabad : Federal Minister for human rights Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, addressed a seminar on ‘Optimum use of...