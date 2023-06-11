Meeting reviews security for Eidul Azha

Rawalpindi : A meeting was held here Saturday with SSP (Operations) Captain (r) Muhammad Amir Khan Niazi in the chair as part of coordination with Ulema to review security arrangements for Eidul Azha.

According to police spokesman, the meeting discussed security arrangements with Ulemas at the Police Lines Headquarters. Hafiz Muhammad Iqbal Rizvi, Syed Zahid Abbas Kazmi, Qari Saifullah Saifi, Sahibzada Muhammad Usman Ghani, Qari Muhammad Shakur, Abdul Hamid Naqshbandi, Mufti Muhammad Zeeshan, Yasir Iqbal Rizvi, Syed Chiraguddin Shah, Hafiz Qasim Ayub, Pir Syed Atiqur Rehman, Kausar Abbas Qumi, Qari Khalid Mahmood Abbasi, Qari Muhammad Amin Sialvi, Qazi Haroon Al Rasheed, Shaukat Abbas Jafari participated in the meeting. The SSP welcomed all the participants of the meeting and said that the best security and traffic arrangements would be made on the auspicious occasion of Eidul Azha. Police will make all out efforts to maintain law and order, the SSP said and added that effective patrolling would be ensured to keep an eye on suspects.