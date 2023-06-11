PAFLA to host FoW conference

KARACHI: The Pakistan Freelancers Association (PAFLA) will host a conference titled The Future of Work (FoW): Collaborating with Freelancers, Influencers, and Entrepreneurs for Success in the Digital Age in Karachi on June 17, 2023.

The event aims to highlight contributions of the local freelancer community to the national exchequer and the economy while calling for more conducive policies in the upcoming budget, a PAFLA statement stated.

It added that the conference, free to register, would serve as a platform to foster future growth for entrepreneurs, influencers, and freelancers.

According to PAFLA, freelancers in Pakistan generated close to $400 million in the fiscal year 2022, which was nearly 15 percent of total information and communication technology exports of $2.62 billion from Pakistan.