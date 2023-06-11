PAFLA to host FoW conference

KARACHI: The Pakistan Freelancers Association (PAFLA) will host a conference titled The Future of Work (FoW): Collaborating with Freelancers, Influencers, and Entrepreneurs for Success in the Digital Age in Karachi on June 17, 2023.
The event aims to highlight contributions of the local freelancer community to the national exchequer and the economy while calling for more conducive policies in the upcoming budget, a PAFLA statement stated.
It added that the conference, free to register, would serve as a platform to foster future growth for entrepreneurs, influencers, and freelancers.
According to PAFLA, freelancers in Pakistan generated close to $400 million in the fiscal year 2022, which was nearly 15 percent of total information and communication technology exports of $2.62 billion from Pakistan.
ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan has registered 2,539 new companies in May 2023,...
KARACHI: Pakistan Petroleum Limited has recently funded the repair and renovation of a 66-year-old library at Jinnah...
LAHORE: FINCA Microfinance Bank Limited and Apna Microfinance Bank Limited have suspended merger talks after...
KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs2,050 per tola on Saturday.According to All Sindh Saraf...
DUBAI: Muhammed Bilal used to have to wait his turn outside a money transfer office in the scorching heat of Dubai to...
LAHORE: We must accept the reality that the way matters are being handled currently, our economy is doomed. Ishaq Dar...