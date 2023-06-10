Three kids drown in Kohistan

MANSEHRA: Two sisters and a boy drowned in the Indus River when it suddenly swelled and dragged them into the deep waters in the Single Banda area of Lower Kohistan on Friday.Two daughters of Akhtar Munir, whose ages were stated to be between 10 to 15 years, and an 11-year-old son of Hakeemdar were washing clothes at Indus riverside, which according to eyewitnesses, suddenly swelled and dragged all of them into the deep water and they drowned.

Local divers and Rescue 1122 officials after hectic efforts of many hours fished out the bodies and handed them over to respective families. Also in the day, a car carrying six people was on way to Shitial from Dasu went out of the control of its driver at the main bridge at Karakoram Highway and fell into the Indus River in Upper Kohistan.The locals rushed to the spot and retrieved all of them from the river and shifted them to the civil hospital in Shitial. The doctors pronounced one of them dead and others were referred to Ayub Medical Complex Hospital in Abbottabad.According to police, all those who met the accident were members of the same family and belonged to the Daral area of the district.