Funds approved for cops’ treatment

LAHORE:Welfare Management Committee Friday accorded approval for issuance of funds amounting to Rs2385,000 for medical treatment of nine personnel of Punjab police. Constable M Waqas was given Rs160,000 for treatment and artificial leg. Similarly, Rs175,000 were given to Constable M Naveed Khan, who was injured in the bomb blast, and Rs250,000 were given to Constable Haseebur Rahman. Constable Waseem Liaquat, who was injured and disabled, was given Rs200,000 and Constable Saleem Masih was given Rs120,000. Rs300,000 were given to head constable M Iftikhar Sohail for eye treatment, Rs600,000 to Constable Ahsan Elahi, Rs150,000 to M Hashim of Lodhran, and Rs430,000 to ASI M Sarwar of MT Punjab for artificial leg.