Five parks inaugurated in District Central

Karachi Commissioner Iqbal Memon inaugurated five parks in District Central of Karachi on Friday. According to a statement issued by the Commissioner Office, the inauguration of five parks is part of a bigger 100-park project in District Central. It said that so far 70 parks had been inaugurated under the project and another 30 would be opened soon. District Central Deputy Commissioner Taha Saleem and other officials were also present at the event.