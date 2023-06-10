China slams US over reported ‘spy base’ in Cuba

BEIJING: China warned the United States on Friday against “interfering in Cuba´s internal affairs”, in response to reports that Beijing was planning to set up a spy base on the island just off American shores. The media reports, based on comments by anonymous US officials to The Wall Street Journal and CNN, were dismissed by Cuba´s deputy foreign minister as “mendacious and unfounded”, while the White House called them inaccurate.When asked about the alleged spying base at a regular press briefing, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said he was “unaware of the situation” before criticising US policy on Cuba. “As we all know, spreading rumours and slander is a common tactic of the United States, and wantonly interfering in the internal affairs of other countries is its patent,” said Wang. “The United States should reflect on itself and stop interfering in Cuba´s internal affairs under the banner of freedom and democracy, and immediately cancel the economic, commercial and financial embargo against Cuba.” The Soviet Union had electronic spying facilities in communist Cuba to monitor the United States.