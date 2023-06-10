Ali Muhammad Khan arrested in corruption case

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Muhammad Khan was arrested in a corruption case and shifted to Toru police station in Mardan soon after he was released by the court in another case. The lawyer of the PTI leader told the media that Ali Muhammad Khan has been arrested by the Mardan police and shifted to Toru police station in a corruption case. Ali Muhammad Khan was earlier released by an Anti-Terrorism Court in Mardan. The Peshawar High Court, the other day had issued a directive for the release of Ali Muhammad Khan, saying that he may be rearrested if involved in other cases. Ali Muhammad Khan has been arrested five times for his alleged involvement in various nature of cases.
