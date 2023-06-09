Punjab CM orders enhancing hygiene protocols in hospitals

LAHORE: In an effort to elevate healthcare standards, the caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has issued instructions to enhance hygiene protocols and diagnostic procedures in teaching hospitals.

Recognising the significance of scientific waste management, the chief minister has approved to delegate the responsibility of hospital waste disposal to the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI). The PKLI administration has been tasked with formulating a comprehensive plan to enhance its capacity for the efficient disposal of medical waste generated by different hospitals. To facilitate the proper disposal of waste, machinery and a skilled workforce will be acquired by PKLI.

Furthermore, the chief minister has emphasised the implementation of a system to conduct approximately 50 essential tests within teaching hospitals, while other tests will be carried out in PKLI labs. He stressed the need for PKLI to develop an organised mechanism, in consultation with the health department, to ensure smooth coordination.

In addition, the chief minister directed the commencement of the nursing school at PKLI to promote high-quality education and training for nurses, a crucial step towards improving overall healthcare services.Promises Rs1.5m each for heirs of Neelum River incident victimsHeirs of eight deceased youths of Ichhra who fell down of a jeep into River Neelum met with the caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi at CM’s Office here on Thursday.Family members of three injured youths in the accident namely Muhammad Fahad, Moin Ali and Muhammad Hasnain were also present on the occasion.

Mohsin Naqvi while announcing Rs1.5 million each financial assistance for the heirs of the deceased youths said that they were a source of dependence and support for their families. Mohsin Naqvi remarked that financial assistance on behalf of the Punjab government was not a substitute to the lives of their loved ones.Those whose loved ones passed away, their grief cannot be described in words. Mohsin Naqvi expressed his deep grief over the sorrowful incident with the heirs of deceased youths, including Ghulam Miraan, Azhar Ashraf, Umair Ahmed, Shahnawaz, Bilal Jillani, Waleed Abrar, Raheel Mahmood and Rahim Khan. Mohsin Naqvi offered Fateha for the departed souls, consoled family members and prayed for fortitude to the heirs to bear this irreparable loss.

Mohsin Naqvi remarked that the Punjab government equally share their grief. He stated that all our sympathies rest with the heirs of the deceased youths and the Punjab government is standing with the bereaved families.He stated that the injured youths would be provided all necessary treatment facilities. Provincial Minister for Health Dr Javed Akram will himself monitor the treatment of the injured

youths. Mohsin Naqvi lauded that the Rescue-1122 worked day and night to search the bodies.Provincial Ministers Amir Mir, Dr Javed Akram, Senior Member Board of Revenue, Secretary Information, Commissioner Lahore Division, DG Rescue-1122, Deputy Commissioner Lahore, DG Provincial Disaster Management Authority and the officials concerned were also present on the occasion.