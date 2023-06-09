Minister condemns Bannu incident

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Special Assistant for Sports and Youth Affairs Matiullah Khan has condemned an incident that happened in Domel tehsil of Bannu, saying that even Israel does not commit such cruelty to Palestinian Muslims. In a press release on Thursday, he urged the Marwat tribe to act sensibly instead of emotionally in this regard and it should not be given the colour of nationalism as it was not the act of a tribe but the act of an individual.

He said that the accused belonging to Domel tehsil would be punished according to the law.He lauded the role of SHO Police Station Domail Gul Muhammad Khan by taking immediate action for the arrest of the accused.He maintained that the provincial government would also fulfill its responsibilities and would not allow any influential to oppress any poor person as his party manifesto was to follow the philosophy of non-violence.