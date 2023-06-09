BISE Malakand relieves exam staff over paper leak

TIMERGARA: Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Malakand on Thursday relieved all the examination staff in an examination hall for women, including the superintendent, after the paper was allegedly leaked out from a center established for HSSC annual examination at Maidan Lower Dir 15 minutes before the start of the scheduled time.After receiving information, Controller of Examinations BISE Malakand Muhammad Nasim Khan conducted surprise visit to women’s examination center at a private college in Kumbar Maidan area along with a special monitoring team and confirmed that the paper had leaked from the examination hall 15 minutes before the start of the paper.

Muhammad Nasim issued on the spot orders for cancellation of duties of all the examination staff including the superintendent and deputed new examination staff at the center. He ordered the formation of a committee to probe the issue of paper leak, with the aim of initiating legal action against those responsible.

“We received a public complaint that the objective questions were being leaked a few minutes before the scheduled time during the inter examinations, which were then shared in various WhatsApp groups,” said Muhammad Nasim while speaking to journalists. He said that following the complaint, he conducted a surprise visit to the said examination hall along with a team made up of women, and found that the paper had leaked 15 minutes before the scheduled time.Strict disciplinary action would be taken against those found guilty in the light of the inquiry report, he added.