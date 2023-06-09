Ombudsman office addresses 5,104 complaints

ABBOTTABAD: The Regional Secretariat of the Federal Ombudsman has addressed over 5000 complaints in the last six months, said an official.Regional head for Hazara, Abdul Ghafoor Baig, gave the figures to journalists at his office. He was accompanied by Deputy Advisor Khalid Saeed and Assistant Advisor Adnan Khan.
The official said since inception in 2021, a total 20,291 complaints were received by the office from all over Hazara division. These were filed from Kohistan, Battagram, Haripur, Mansehra and Abbottabad districts against the maladministration of different federal government departments in which relief was provided to the complainers accordingly.During the current year since January as many as 5,104 complaints were disposed of by the Regional Secretariat while 521 cases were still pending.
