PPP to be reorganised in KP, says leader

MANSEHRA: The Pakistan People’s Party’s leaders are set to meet here next week to decide the future strategy of the party in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a party leader said on Thursday.

“All is set to hold the meeting of PPP on June 15, as we are going to reorganise KP’s chapter of the party ahead of the general elections,” Malik Waheed, the Hazara division’s president of PPP, told reporters here.

“We are sure to install the next governments at centre and provinces and it could only be possible when we follow the party’s true ideology based on people’s welfare agenda,” Malik Waheed said.

He said that most of 40-member of the central executive committee were due here to attend that meeting for which invitations were also dispatched to the presidents and other cabinet members of the seven divisions and all districts in the KP.