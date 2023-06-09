Minister directs officers to complete projects in merged districts

PESHAWAR: Provincial Minister for Agriculture Abdul Haleem Qasuria has directed the officers to ensure timely completion of ongoing development projects in the merged districts.Qasuria said the caretaker provincial government was using resources for the development of the agricultural sector in the merged districts to bring them on a par with other settled areas of the province. He said that special attention should be paid to the early completion of the ongoing development projects of the provincial government related to the agriculture sector in the merged districts.

At a meeting, the minister was given a detailed briefing regarding the ongoing schemes related to ADP and others in the agriculture sector in the merged districts and he was informed about the progress of work on the said schemes.Director General Agricultural Research Dr Abdul Bari, Senior Director of Agricultural Research

Center Dr. Masood Jan, Director General Research for Merged Districts Dr Abdul Wahab, DG Fisheries Dr Khusro Kaleem and other officers were also present.

Qasuria inspected the Green House, Tissue Culture Laboratory, Pesticide Laboratory and other research areas and appreciated the new inventions and research activities carried out by agricultural scientists in the field of agriculture at the centre.He said that Allah Almighty has given Khyber Pakhtunkhwa a fertile land, on which the best types of crops and other agricultural plants can be cultivated and grown in every season.