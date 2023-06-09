Trilateral relations discussed

LAHORE: Pakistan’s Ambassador in Syria, Air Marshal Shahid Akhtar (retd) visited the Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) Secretariat on Thursday to discuss trilateral relations between Syria, Pakistan and China.

The ambassador said Syria can cooperate with Pakistan and China in many sectors including energy, infrastructure development, IT and other fields by providing its manpower and skilled labour. He urged that a delegation of China and Pakistan must visit Syria to see the potential for business and investment opportunities and assured that his Embassy would provide them all possible support and cooperation. He also thanked China for providing support to Syria at international forums and reaffirmed that he would work to further strengthen trade and economic bonds between the two countries.

PCJCCI Acting President M Ashraf Rana said that Pakistan, Syria and China can complement each other’s economy in many fields; therefore, they should focus on promoting trade and economic ties to achieve mutually beneficial outcomes. “The trilateral trade between Pakistan, Syria and China is quite negligible, but it can be improved by promoting business linkages between the private sectors of both countries,” he added.